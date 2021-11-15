MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $3,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,698 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,536. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $136.71 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -297.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.62.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

