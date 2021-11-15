MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

