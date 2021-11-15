MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,353 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGNI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.