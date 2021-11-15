MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.59 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

