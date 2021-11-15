Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 109,700.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of CNMD opened at $151.55 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $93.22 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,480 shares of company stock worth $14,287,078. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

