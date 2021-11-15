Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 101,233.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $77.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock worth $2,307,307 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.