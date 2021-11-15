Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 104,708.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $195,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $219,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

