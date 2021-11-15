Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 104,428.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,750 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 309,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,961,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,267.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

