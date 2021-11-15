Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.07 Million Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 168,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,001,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.5% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $147.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.02 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.