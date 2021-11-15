Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 126,140.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $43.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

