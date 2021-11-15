Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after buying an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after buying an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKLA. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Nikola stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.