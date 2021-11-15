MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $4.59 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

