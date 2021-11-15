M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on M&G in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

