Michael D. Fleisher Sells 750 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $183,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W traded down $4.48 on Monday, reaching $253.53. 712,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,993. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.86. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.04 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 469,797 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on W shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

