Michael P. Donaldson Sells 12,947 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.20. 6,183,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,664. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

