Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 417,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 27.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.