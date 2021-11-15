Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MIST stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $9.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
