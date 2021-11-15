Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIST stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.97% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.