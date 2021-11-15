Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,715 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Wix.com worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $199.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.96 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $171.37 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.14.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

