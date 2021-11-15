Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Kraton worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kraton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraton by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,502,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRA. UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.