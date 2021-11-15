Millennium Management LLC Sells 334,885 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334,885 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,919,000 after purchasing an additional 596,088 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE:DEI opened at $36.25 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.