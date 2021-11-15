MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MIND C.T.I. to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

17.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MIND C.T.I. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND C.T.I. Competitors 330 1437 2313 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 2.88%. Given MIND C.T.I.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MIND C.T.I. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million $5.38 million 11.75 MIND C.T.I. Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 27.09

MIND C.T.I.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I.. MIND C.T.I. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. MIND C.T.I. pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MIND C.T.I. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I.’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 22.25% 27.27% 17.94% MIND C.T.I. Competitors 2.61% 2.32% 6.64%

Summary

MIND C.T.I. competitors beat MIND C.T.I. on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.