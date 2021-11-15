MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

NYSE MNSO opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.38. MINISO Group has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $35.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

