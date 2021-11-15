Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.59% of Misonix worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Misonix by 3.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Misonix by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Misonix during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Misonix during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Misonix by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

MSON stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74. Misonix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

