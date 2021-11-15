Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.59% of Misonix worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Misonix by 3.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Misonix by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Misonix during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Misonix during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Misonix by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.
MSON stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74. Misonix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Misonix Company Profile
Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.
See Also: Basic Economics
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON).
Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Misonix worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Misonix in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Misonix by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Misonix by 12.2% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 27,131 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in Misonix by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Misonix during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MSON opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74. Misonix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSON shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Misonix Company Profile
Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.
Further Reading: What is a back-end load?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON).
Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.