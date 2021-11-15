Mizuho Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $180.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.07.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $148.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion and a PE ratio of -47.75. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Affirm by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after buying an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

