Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 2,466.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS MAUTF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.57. 33,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.85.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.