Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 2,466.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS MAUTF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.57. 33,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

