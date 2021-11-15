Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 1,646,846 Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,646,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,745,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Lyell Immunopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $4,204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $3,132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $11.39 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.