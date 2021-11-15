Morgan Stanley Has $26.56 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $26,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 957.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 149,320 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $83.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

