Morgan Stanley Has $28.65 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $136.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.62. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,698 shares of company stock worth $24,829,536. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

