Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $264.40 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $273.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.