Morgan Stanley Lowers Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $28.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

