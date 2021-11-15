Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Sells $99,460.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

