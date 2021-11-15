Morgan Stanley Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $715.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $615.00 to $715.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.26.

INTU stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $627.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,857. The company has a market capitalization of $171.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $573.48 and a 200 day moving average of $517.62. Intuit has a 12 month low of $337.72 and a 12 month high of $631.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

