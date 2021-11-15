Morgan Stanley Sells 149,863 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $27,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

FMS stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

