Morgan Stanley Sells 252,819 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Kohl’s worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.