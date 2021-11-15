Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) PT Raised to C$5.25

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mount Logan Capital stock remained flat at $$3.20 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Mount Logan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Get Mount Logan Capital alerts:

About Mount Logan Capital

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Logan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Logan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.