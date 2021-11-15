MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

MP opened at $46.39 on Friday. MP Materials has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 3.92.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.