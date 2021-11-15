Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 160,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Mplx by 6,608.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mplx by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,523,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,199,000 after buying an additional 752,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,177,000 after buying an additional 197,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mplx by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,808,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,782,000 after purchasing an additional 322,456 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.