M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

