M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after buying an additional 220,190 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BP by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after purchasing an additional 823,441 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in BP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $23.76 price target on BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

BP stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

