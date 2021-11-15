M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Shares of BNS opened at $66.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

