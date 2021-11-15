Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

