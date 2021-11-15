N-able (NYSE:NABL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Get N-able alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that N-able will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth $621,625,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth $25,590,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $19,344,000. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $15,387,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $8,363,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.