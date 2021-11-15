Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.26

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

