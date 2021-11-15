National Bank Financial Comments on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$13.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.52. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,769,595.52. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $3,056,500 over the last ninety days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

