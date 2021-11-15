National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB cut their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.97.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$13.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$11.72 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.89. The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

