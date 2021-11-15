National Bankshares Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.08.

CRR.UN stock opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.80. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.93 and a one year high of C$19.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 163.01%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

