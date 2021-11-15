National Bankshares Trims GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Target Price to C$66.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDI. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.00.

TSE:GDI opened at C$51.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$39.45 and a 52 week high of C$60.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,564,750.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

