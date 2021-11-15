Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

NVCN opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $51.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.68.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 979.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 108.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

