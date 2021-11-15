Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $725.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $690.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $682.61 on Monday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $475.84 and a 52-week high of $690.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $627.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

