Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.50 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $558.15 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001614 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00068312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00094732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,745.54 or 0.99526189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.46 or 0.07009870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 566,554,534 coins and its circulating supply is 566,553,949 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

